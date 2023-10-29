Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding 106th episode of his Mann Ki Baat radio programme today, October 29. PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme can be listened and watched live on his YouTube channel and All India Radio. PM Modi started Mann Ki Baat on 3 October 2014 and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on All India Radio and Doordarshan. On the Akashvani channel, PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast in regional languages after the Hindi streaming. PM Modi in Special Parliament Session: Achievements of All Indians Being Discussed Everywhere, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Hails Chandrayaan 3 Success (Watch Video).

