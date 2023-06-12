Manohar Joshi, former Maharashtra Chief Minister who was admitted to the hospital in May was discharged today. "He is semiconscious, in a stable condition," officials of PD Hinduja Hospital said. Joshi, the former CM was admitted to the hospital on 22nd May after he suffered a brain haemorrhage. Manohar Joshi Health Update: Former Maharashtra CM Still Unconscious After Suffering From Brain Haemorrhage, Says Family.

Manohar Joshi Discharged From Hospital

Maharashtra former CM Manohar Joshi discharged from hospital; he is semiconscious, in a stable condition: PD Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai He was admitted to the hospital on 22nd May after he suffered a brain haemorrhage. pic.twitter.com/IxKljeFXWn — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

