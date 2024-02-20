Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, on Tuesday, February 20, demanded the implementation of "Sage Soyare". Patil also said that the next round of agitation will be announced tomorrow. The Maratha reservation activist has also removed the IV from his arm and said that he will continue his hunger strike protest. The development came after the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (lower house) unanimously passed the Maratha Reservation Bill, which intended to extend 10 percent reservation to Marathas above the 50 percent cap. Maharashtra Assembly Passes Maratha Reservation Bill for Reservation in Education and Jobs.

Next Round of Agitation Will Be Announced Tomorrow

"I am demanding to implement 'Sage Soyare'. The next round of agitation will be announced tomorrow, says Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil. Manoj Jarange Patil has removed the IV from his arm and he will continue his hunger strike protest. https://t.co/gKAaAn8fzy pic.twitter.com/M29VTRR6Od — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

