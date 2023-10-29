Hingoli Lok Sabha Constituency MP Hemant Patil resigned from his post as the Member of the Parliament on Sunday, October 29, for the demand of the reservation to the Maratha community. Hemant Patil has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and is reported to hand it over to him in the coming days. He was surrounded by the protesters when he visited the Vasant Sahakari Sugar Factory in Pofali of Yavatmal today. Maratha Quota: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Says ‘Give Reservation to Marathas and Dhangars, Don’t Play With Manoj Jarange-Patil’s Life’.

Hingoli MP Hemant Patil Resigns

