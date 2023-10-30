Amid the Maratha agitation for reservation in Maharashtra, a violent mob torched the office of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Beed on Monday, October 30. A video of the NCP office engulfed in fire surfaced on social media. Protesters also pelted stones at NCP MLA Prakash Solanke’s home in Majalgaon taluka in Beed district and torched several of his vehicles parked there on Monday. Maratha Reservation: Agitators Set House of NCP MLA Prakash Solanke on Fire in Maharashtra's Beed, None Hurt (Watch Video).

Protesters Torch NCP Office in Beed

