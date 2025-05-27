In a tragic incident, seven members of a Dehradun family were found dead in a locked car in Haryana's Panchkula. The police suspect this to be a case of mass suicide. The victims included 42-year-old Praveen Mittal, his wife, elderly parents, and their three children. A suicide note recovered from the scene reportedly cites financial difficulties as a contributing factor. Investigators, including DCP Himadri Kaushik and DCP Amit Dahiya, are conducting a thorough inquiry into the incident. "We received information that six people have been brought to Ojas Hospital. When we reached here, we found out that they are all dead. Another person was brought to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6; he has also been declared dead. Prima facie, it looks like a matter of suicide," Panchkula DCP Panchkula Himadri Kaushik said. Haryana Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman’s Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase Near Sampla Bus Stand in Rohtak, Bhupinder Singh Hooda Expresses Shock Over Incident.

‘Mass Suicide’ in Panchkula

#BREAKING: A case of mass suicide was reported in Sector 27 of Panchkula, Haryana, where seven members of a single family consumed poison. The deceased, identified as Praveen Mittal from Dehradun, along with his parents, wife and three children, had come to Panchkula for a… pic.twitter.com/2NL8XpF3ao — IANS (@ians_india) May 27, 2025

7 Members of Dehradun Family Found Dead in Car in Panchkula

#BREAKING: A case of mass suicide was reported in Sector 27 of Panchkula, Haryana, where seven members of a single family consumed poison. The deceased, identified as Praveen Mittal from Dehradun, along with his parents, wife and three children, had come to Panchkula for a… pic.twitter.com/2NL8XpF3ao — IANS (@ians_india) May 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)