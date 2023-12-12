The Jammu and Kashmir High Court recently said that the Domestic Violence Act is meant for immediate relief and not for windfall gains for women. The high court also stated that an aggrieved woman is not entitled to compensation or maintenance under the DV Act unless some evidence is brought on record to rule in favour of the woman. "There is no doubt that the (DV) Act has been framed with a reason to provide immediate relief and succor to the aggrieved party and is entitled to interim relief which the court may consider in the facts and circumstances of the case. However, it does not mean that the petitioner (an aggrieved woman) is entitled to windfall in the proceedings and to be paid the maintenance or compensation without exercising judicial discretion," the December 1 judgment stated. Rape Conviction Can Be Based on Victim's Solitary Statement, but Such Statement Must Be Unblemished, Says Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

HC on DV Act

