A Twitter user recently shared an advertisement and claimed that Kerala's second largest circulation Mathrubhumi promotes Love Jihad on a daily basis while offering accidental death insurance cover. The user shared a picture of an insurance company's advertisement in Mathrubhumi newspaper and claimed that a bearded man without a moustache is seen embracing a non-hijab-wearing woman in a saffron top. The user also alleged that the tagline of the advertisement read, "Tomorrow is our wedding". Attacking the regional newspaper, the ser said that Mathrubhumi News is full of fake news peddling communists. "Just like The Hindu is highly anti-Hindu, Mathrubhumi is against the Motherland," the user said. After a picture of the advertisement went viral, New India Assurance issued a clarification saying they did not post the advertisement. 'The Kerala Story' Taking Up Sangh Parivar Propaganda by Raising 'Love Jihad' Issue, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Mathrubhumi Promotes Love Jihad?

Kerala's second largest circulation Mathrubhumi daily promotes Love Jehad while offering accidental death insurance cover. In the advertisement, a bearded man without moustache (suggesting he's a Salafi) embraces a non hijab wearing woman in a saffron top. The tagline reads:… pic.twitter.com/cqnPehPbf8 — Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) June 3, 2023

This Advertisement Is Not Posted by Us

@mathrubhuminews This advertisement is not posted by @NewIndAssurance — New India Assurance (@NewIndAssurance) June 4, 2023

