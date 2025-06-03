A journalist, Shahrukh Saifi, has been booked after a video showing a brief birthday celebration inside the Circuit House on May 30 went viral on social media in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The clip showed Saifi and fellow journalists cutting a cake in what they claim was a low-key gathering held with verbal consent from a staff member. However, controversy erupted when an FIR was filed, alleging that the journalists threatened the staffer after the celebration. The celebration reportedly lasted only a few minutes but has now led to legal trouble. Black Out in Meerut: Power Station Employee Cuts Off Entire Area’s Electricity During 15-Minute Protest Against Waqf Act in UP's Ajrada Village, Dismissed (Watch Video).

Meerut Journalist Booked Over Cake-Cutting Video

Having worked been the city, as a matter of fact I know, it is almost customary for journalists to gather in an around Circuit House & SSP office on a daily basis. A small birthday celebration within these premises never hurt anyone. Sometimes, the senior cops and administrative… pic.twitter.com/e7zxqampFX — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 3, 2025

