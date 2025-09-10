A man was thrashed by locals in the Nai Basti Colony under the TP Nagar police station area of Meerut after he allegedly misbehaved with a BA student and grabbed her hand. The girl raised an alarm, drawing the attention of passersby, who quickly gathered and caught hold of the accused. In the viral video, locals can be seen beating him up before handing him over to the police. The crowd continued to thrash the man despite his repeated attempts to escape. According to reports, the student was on her way when the accused targeted her, triggering public outrage. Police have confirmed that the hooligan has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway. Meerut: Masked Home Guard Sets Liquor Shop on Fire After Being Denied Alcohol While on Duty in UP, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Man Misbehaves With Girl, Gets Thrashed by Locals in Meerut

#मेरठ के TP नगर थाना क्षेत्र की नई बस्ती कॉलोनी में मनचले ने BA की छात्रा के साथ छेड़छाड़ की उसका हाथ पकड़ लिया छात्रा ने शोर मचाते हुए पब्लिक को इकट्ठा कर लिया और उसके बाद मनचले को जमकर पीटा। बाद में मनचले को पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया, आप मनचले की धुनाई का वीडियो देखिए pic.twitter.com/yqnxHtqvuY — Harish Sharma (@Sharma39Harish) September 10, 2025

