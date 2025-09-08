In a shocking incident, a Home Guard deployed on Dial 112 duty allegedly set a liquor shop ablaze in Meerut after being denied alcohol on credit while on duty. The masked accused was caught on CCTV sprinkling petrol at the shop before igniting the fire late on September 6, around 10:48 PM. The video shows him entering the premises, lighting a matchstick, and fleeing on his bike after the shop caught fire. Salesman Ishwar, who witnessed the act through CCTV, immediately alerted another nearby liquor shop worker, and the fire was doused in time. The shop owner has lodged a complaint against the accused Homeguard, following which a case has been registered. Moradabad: Man With Petrol Bomb Nabbed While Trying to Set Train Ablaze to Avenge Brother’s Suicide; Arson Bid Foiled by GRP-RPF Team (Watch Video).

Home Guard Sets Liquor Shop Ablaze After Being Denied Alcohol in Meerut

मेरठ मयखाने में उधारी की शराब न मिलने से डायल 112 पर तैनात गुस्साए होमगार्ड ने नक़ाब बांध ठेके पर पैट्रोल छिड़कर लगाई आग,आग लगाते होमगार्ड सीसीटीवी में हुआ क़ैद। मुकदमा दर्ज देखे आग लगाते हुवे वीडियो... में शराबी, शराबी में किया खराबी... pic.twitter.com/6Zfwoebkq8 — Shanu Bharty (@riyaz_shanu) September 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)