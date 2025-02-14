Mumbaikars will face a minor inconvenience on Sunday, February 16, as Western Railway will conduct a five-and-a-half-hour block to launch slabs and girders between Virar-Vaitarna and Saphale-Kelve Road stations. The block will take place from 1:40 am to 7:10 am between Virar and Vaitarna stations and from 1:50 am to 6:50 am between Saphale and Kelve Road stations, affecting both the Up and Down lines. As a result, several Western Railway train services will be impacted. Mega Block News: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Disrupted on Western Line Due To 13-Hour Jumbo Block; Check Date, Timings and Other Details.

Mumbai Mega Block on February 16:

Western Railway To Operate 5-Hour Block This Sunday

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)