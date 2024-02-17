The Central Railway has announced a mega block on both its Central and harbour lines this Sunday, February 18, 2024. The block will affect the sections between Thane and Kalyan on both directions, and on the harbour line, it will be between CSMT and Chunabhatti/Bandra, and between Vashi and Panvel, suspending train services on these routes. For the Central line, the block between Thane and Kalyan on the fast line will be in effect from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm. On the harbour line, the block for trains departing CSMT for Chunabhatti/Bandra will be from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm, and for trains leaving from Chunabhatti/Bandra to CSMT, it will be from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. During the block period, passengers on the harbour line are permitted to travel via the Main Line (central line) and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm. The Central Railway has stated that the block is being carried out for essential engineering and maintenance work. Terrorists in Mumbai? Police Receive Threatening Call About Armed Terrorists Entering Dongri Area, Turns Out To Be Hoax; One Arrested.

