The railways will operate blocks on multiple lines on Sunday, February 5 in Mumbai. The Western Railway said that it will undertaking a Jumbo Block of five hours on UP and DOWN Slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon railway stations. The block will be from 10.35 hours to 15.35 hours in order to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment. Besides WR, the Central Railway has also announced mega block for Sunday. There will be a mega block on CR on UP and Down lines between Matunga to Mulund from 11.05 hours to 15.55 hours while there will be another block on UP and Down harbour lines between Wadala Road to Mankhurd. Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway to Operate Major Block At Jogeshwari on Intervening Night of February 4 and 5, Check Details Here.

Jumbo Block on Sunday, February 5:

WR to undertake a Jumbo Block of five hours on UP & DOWN Slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon stns from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday, 5th February, 2023 inorder to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment.@RailMinIndia @drmbct pic.twitter.com/EyP5zlPbjn — Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 3, 2023

Mega Block on Central Railway:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)