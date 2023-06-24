Local train services in Mumbai are likely to be affected on Sunday, June 25 as the railways have announced mega blocks on the Central and Harbour line in the city. There will be a mega block on Central Railway's Up and Down slow lines between Matunga and Mulund stations from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm. No block has been announced on the Western line, Transharbour line and Uran line. However, there will be a mega block on the Harbour line too. The railways have announced a mega block on the Up and Down lines between Kurla and Vashi station from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. Mega Block Today: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected As Western Railway Announces Three-Hour Jumbo Block Between Vasai Road and Vaitarna Station on Intervening Night of June 23-24; Check Complete Details.

Mega Block on Sunday, June 25:

