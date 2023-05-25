The Indian Navy on Thursday achieve yet another historic milestone by undertaking the maiden night landing of MiG-29K. As per reports, the Indian Navy successfully conducted the maiden night landing of MiG-29K on INS Vikrant. "This is indicative of the Navy’s impetus towards aatmanirbharta," the Indian Navy said. A video of the navy undertaking the maiden night landing of MiG-29K on INS Vikrant has also gone viral on social media. Navy's Dornier Air Squadron Carries out Maiden Night Landing in Agatti Airfield.

Indian Navy Undertakes Maiden Night Landing of MiG-29K

#WATCH | Indian Navy achieves another historic milestone by undertaking the maiden night landing of MiG-29K on INS Vikrant. This is indicative of Navy’s impetus towards aatmanirbharta: Indian Navy (Video: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/VxmKZdTssx — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023

