Chaos erupted at Dashratha Mor in Patna, Bihar, when a milk tanker overturned, spilling its contents onto the road and drawing a large crowd of locals eager to collect the liquid on Saturday, September 6. Video shared by news agency IANS shows people surrounding the tanker, filling buckets and containers with milk, while others moved away with their haul. The video also shows the sudden rush created confusion and traffic snarls in the area, as people jostled to grab as much milk as possible. Diesel Loot in Sonbhadra: Tanker Overturns in Markundi Valley After Brake Failure, Locals Rush With Buckets and Bottles as 20,000 Litres Spills on Road (Watch Video).

Milk Loot in Patna:

Patna, Bihar: A milk-filled tanker overturned at Dashratha Mor. As soon as it tipped over, nearby people started looting the milk, filling buckets and carrying it away pic.twitter.com/fwMeqT8fXj — IANS (@ians_india) September 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)