An Indian student stranded in Ukraine's Kharkiv killed in Russian military shelling in Kharkiv, said Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday. The MEA is in touch with deceased family. Further details awaited.

Ministry of External Affairs says that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. pic.twitter.com/EZpyc7mtL7 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022

Arindam Bagchi, MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) Spokesperson, expressed his condolences on the death of Indian student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv. He said "Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones".

With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 1, 2022

