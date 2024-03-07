On Thursday, March 7, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member Mohammad Qasim Gujjar, currently residing in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The move comes as part of the government's ongoing efforts to counter terrorism and disrupt the activities of militant groups operating in the region. MHA Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Unlawful Association Under UAPA, Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

