In a miraculous escape, a man narrowly avoided death after getting caught between two speeding buses in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. The shocking incident, captured on CCTV, shows the man, identified as Bharat, attempting to board a private bus on January 3 when a government bus swerved left to overtake the private vehicle. The sudden movement trapped Bharat between the two buses, spinning him around before he fell to the ground. The video further shows Bharat getting up and walking away. Fortunately, he suffered only minor injuries, and the terrifying video has since gone viral. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Bomb Threat in Tamil Nadu: State Police on High Alert After Threatening Call to Tirunelveli Railway Station Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations.

Man Escapes Death After Being Trapped Between Two Buses in Thanjavur

A man in #Thanjavur, #TamilNadu, had a near-death experience when he was caught between two speeding buses. The terrifying moment, which was caught on CCTV, has now gone viral, leaving viewers both shocked and relieved by his miraculous escape. On January 3, Bharat, travelling… pic.twitter.com/4ofunmBfpf — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 27, 2025

Man Gets Caught Between Overtaking Buses in Thanjavur

🚨 Miraculous Escape in Pattukottai, Tamil Nadu! A man got trapped between two buses while crossing the road but amazingly escaped without any injuries! 🚌🚌 pic.twitter.com/XraX3q7o7p — Indian Trend 𝕏 (@IndianTrendX) January 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)