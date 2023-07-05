A woman was recently witnessed blowing notes in the sanctum sanctorum of the Kedarnath Temple while a blogger went viral for proposing to her lover in the temple premises. As a result, people were irked and religious sentiments were offended. Now, the temple committee has written to the Police Station Kedarnath requesting that they maintain a watchful eye on any YouTubers or video producers and take stern action against if any such incident occurs again. The committee has made arrangements for a total prohibition of cell phone use within the shrine. After that, visitors here won't be able to use their mobile devices to capture pictures or movies within the temple. Kedarnath Temple Viral Video: Woman Blows Currency Notes in Sanctum Sanctorum of Baba Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, BKTC Orders Inquiry After Clip Surfaces.

Mobile Phones to be Banned in Kedarnath Mandir

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)