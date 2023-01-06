A 2-year-old boy died after he was thrown off the roof of a house by a monkey in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. Three people have died due to the monkey menace till now while several have been injured. Video from the village shows monkeys all around on the roofs of houses. Divisional forest officer has sent a team of forest personnel to the spot. Though, the forest officials said that they will try to catch the monkeys and release them in the forest, they earlier said that since monkeys don’t come under the category of wildlife animals they couldn’t do anything. Viral Video: JDS MLA Raja Venkatappa Nayak Smashes Contractor’s Spectacles While Inspecting Delayed Project in Karnataka’s Raichur

Watch Video:

बांदा ➡बंदरों के आतंक से दहशत में ग्रामीण ➡2 वर्षीय मासूम को छत से फेंका हुई मौत ➡2 साल के मासूम समेत 3 लोगों की मौत ➡गांव के कई लोगों,मवेशियों को किया घायल ➡DM,पुलिस, समेत वन विभाग तक लगाई गुहार ➡वन्यजीव की श्रेणी में नहीं आते बंदर-DFO#Banda pic.twitter.com/np4NqpBj9v — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) January 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)