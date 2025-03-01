A 35-year-old woman lawyer, Shashi Bala, was attacked with acid by two accused in cases she was handling at the Thakurdwara court premises, Moradabad, on Friday morning. The attackers, Sachin Kumar and Nitin Kumar, first held a country-made pistol to her temple before pouring acid on her, causing severe burns on her face and head. She was immediately rushed to a hospital and is now out of danger. The accused, who are involved in harassment and dowry-related cases, fled after the attack. Police have registered an FIR under BNS sections 124(1) and 351(3). Moradabad SP (rural) Kunwar Akash Singh stated that the exact nature of the liquid is being investigated, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused. Bala had also received death threats from the assailants. Jhansi: Monkey Attacks Woman, Snatches Her Shoe At City Kart Mall in Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral.

Woman Lawyer Attacked With Acid in Moradabad Court Premises

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना ठाकुरद्वारा पर मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया गया है, अन्य विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — MORADABAD POLICE (@moradabadpolice) February 28, 2025

