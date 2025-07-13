Congress and AAP have come down heavily on the BJP after a portion of the boundary wall at Rewa Airport collapsed amid heavy rainfall on Saturday, July 12. The airport, built at a cost of INR 300 crore and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2024, failed to withstand the first major rain. Congress MP Jitu Patwari condemned the incident on X, calling it a “business of corruption.” The AAP echoed these sentiments, highlighting the poor construction quality and alleged corruption. The heavy rains caused significant waterlogging, with up to 5 feet of water flooding parts of the airport campus. Officials said the airport’s low-lying location and inflow from nearby agricultural fields worsened the situation. Rewa Road Accident: 7 Killed As Cement Pole-Laden Truck Overturns on Auto-Rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh.

यह रीवा का ₹300 करोड़ में नवनिर्मित Airport है। इस Airport का उद्घाटन अक्टूबर 2024 में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा किया गया था। कल रात में रीवा में बारिश हुई और इस Airport की Boundary wall मिट्टी में मिल गई। यह टूटी हुई Boundary wall बता रही है कि Airport के निर्माण में… pic.twitter.com/SBLhVK702U — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 12, 2025

- Rewa airport, Madhya Pradesh -Built at cost of rupees 300 crores - Virtually inaugurated nagrated by PM Modi last year. Airport wall couldn't withstand first rain. pic.twitter.com/VpYtyvJuPn — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 12, 2025

10 महीने पहले ही रीवा एयरपोर्ट का उद्घाटन नरेंद्र मोदी ने किया था. अब रीवा एयरपोर्ट की दीवार गिर गई. कुछ लोग इसे भ्रष्टाचार कहेंगे, लेकिन उन्हें समझना चाहिए कि जब विकास होता है तो थोड़ी लूट खसोट होती है. हमें थोड़ा सह लेना चाहिए, सरकार है तो थोड़ा लूटेगी ही. इतना तो बनता है. pic.twitter.com/zIxRRzphTh — Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) July 12, 2025

