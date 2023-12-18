INDIA bloc parties are likely to completely boycott the winter session of Parliament, sources aware of the development said. The sources added that the final decision will be taken in a meeting to be held tomorrow, December 19, at the office of Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha Security Breach Issue: 45 Rajya Sabha MPs Suspended for Remainder of Parliament Winter Session, House Adjourned.

INDIA Are Likely to Completely Boycott Parliament Winter Session

