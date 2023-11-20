A man from Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh has written a letter to the Commissioner and District Magistrate demanding Bharat Ratna from the Government of India. As per the reports, Vinod Kumar Gond has alleged that a 'voice' came from his conscience during meditation that he should get Bharat Ratna. He added that this voice came twice, and that's why he is demanding the highest civilian award from the Government of India. A photo of the letter has gone viral on social media. Robbery Caught on Camera in Uttar Pradesh: Bike-Borne Miscreants Rob Businessman at Gunpoint in Raebareli, Probe Launched.

'Mujhe Bharat Ratna Chahiye'

एक अजब गजब सुनिए। गोरखपुर के विनोद गौंड 30 सितबंर को संध्या बंदन मे रमने वाले थे इसके पहले उनका अंत: करण जोर जोर से स्वंय को भारत रत्न मिले चिल्लाने चला।विनोद से रहा नही गया और उन्होने आयुक्त गोरखपुर को पत्र लिखकर स्वंय को भारत रत्न देने की मांग कर ली।अब पत्र सरकारी आफिस मे है। pic.twitter.com/MAEnmMyQA9 — GANESH PRASAD PANDEY (@GaneshPandeyJrn) November 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)