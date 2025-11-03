A 29-year-old man was arrested on Monday, October 3, for allegedly assaulting a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus conductor while he was on duty in South Mumbai. According to the news agency IANS, the accused was identified as Rahul Chetan Kachhar, while the bus conductor was Keshav Ranganath Lokhande. Mumbai police said that the accused allegedly tore Lokhande’s uniform, abused, and assaulted him. A case has been registered under BNS Sections 121(1), 132, 115(2), and 352. Investigation is underway. Mumbai Police Stop 19-Year-Old Girl From Suicide After Boyfriend’s Death in Powai.

Man Arrested for Assaulting BEST Bus Conductor on Duty in Mumbai

LT Marg Police arrested 29-year-old Rahul Chetan Kachhar for assaulting BEST bus conductor Keshav Ranganath Lokhande while on duty. The accused allegedly tore Lokhande’s uniform, abused, and assaulted him. A case has been registered under BNS Sections 121(1), 132, 115(2), and… pic.twitter.com/whOksbtqbG — IANS (@ians_india) November 3, 2025

