Days after the morphed video controversy, Shiv Sena leader Sheetal Mhatre has alleged that she was chased by two bike-borne men. The duo also made a few signs towards the woman leader. Following this, the ex-Sena corporator approached the Dadar police station and filed a complaint. Police have registered a case against the accused under IPC sections 354-D,352 & 34, ANI reported. Further probe is underway, said police. Mumbai: Morphed Video of Me with 'Dirty Song' Posted on Facebook Page 'Matoshree', Says Shiv Sena Leader Sheetal Mhatre.

Sheetal Mhatre Chased by Two Bike-Borne Men:

