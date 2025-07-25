Mumbai woke up to another day of heavy rainfall on Friday, July 25, slowing local train services and leading to traffic snarls across several arterial roads in the city. Amid this, a video showing passengers using umbrellas inside a leaking Mumbai AC local train as the heavy rains lash the city has gone viral on social media. The video captures water dripping from the ceiling of the coach during heavy rains, forcing commuters to open umbrellas mid-journey. Train services on the Central, Western, and Harbour lines are facing major delays, resulting in increased congestion in already crowded areas. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, Waterlogging Reported As IMD Issues Orange Alert (Watch Videos).

Mumbai AC Local Train Leaks During Heavy Rains, Video Goes Viral

