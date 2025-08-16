Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy morning today, August 17, as heavy rains have lashed the city since last night, causing waterlogging in several areas of Mumbai. The heavy downpour also threw normal life out of gear, triggering a red alert warning by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, the continuous rains have also led to waterlogging at the Mumbai airport, throwing flight operations off schedule due to the accumulation of water on the tarmac and its surrounding areas. Multiple videos showing flooding at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) have surfaced online. Airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet took to social media to issue advisories and caution passengers to check for updates before heading to the airport. Mumbai Rains-LTT Waterlogging: Railway Tracks at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Station Submerged After Heavy Rainfall Across City (Watch Video).

Waterlogging at Mumbai Airport

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Shares Video of CSMIA

IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory

Travel Advisory Plan ahead, #Mumbai travellers! The rain’s made an entrance, and so have a few roadblocks around #Mumbai. If you’re travelling today, give yourself a bit of a buffer on the roads. ✅ Please check your flight status via our website or app before leaving home.… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 15, 2025

SpiceJet Asks Passengers To Keep a Check on Their Flight Status

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECYWr0. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 15, 2025

