The Anti Narcotics Cell's Bandra unit of Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested a foreign drugs supplier from the Santacruz area for possessing 80 grams of cocaine worth Rs 24 lakhs. The accused has been sent to 6-day police custody.

Check tweet:

