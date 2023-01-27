Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar on Friday received a death threat letter at his Bandra office. As per Shelar's office, indecent language was also used in the letter against the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction. Following the death threat, the BJP leader filed a complaint at the Bandra Police Station. Death Threat to Nitin Gadkari: Transport Minister’s Nagpur Office Receives Three Threatening Call, Security Tightened.

Ashish Shelar Death Threat:

Mumbai BJP pres Ashish Shelar received death threat in a letter sent to his office in Bandra by an unknown person. Indecent language was also used against BJP & Shiv Sena's Shinde faction in the letter. Ashish Shelar lodged a complaint about it at Bandra PS:Ashish Shelar's Office — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

