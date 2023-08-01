In Mumbai's Powai area, Kishore Gaikwad, group functionary of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's RPI group, was tragically murdered. The incident led to registering a case against the accused, Sandeep Birhade, under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and subsequent arrest by Powai police. The motive behind the murder appears to be a mutual dispute. Today, the accused will be presented in court, according to the Mumbai Police. Mumbai Horror: Man Hacks Live-In Partner to Death, Boils Body Parts in Cooker in Mira Road (Watch Video).

RPI Functionary Kishore Gaikwad Murder

Maharashtra | Ramdas Athawale (RPI) group functionary, Kishore Gaikwad murdered in Mumbai's Powai area. Powai police registered a case against the accused Sandeep Birhade under section 302 of IPC and arrested him. The reason behind the incident is a mutual dispute. The accused… — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

Breaking | 34 year old RPI activist Kishore Gaikwad stabbed to death at Powai Lake in Mumbai. Gaikwad was the President of Powai unit of Mathadi youth cell of Ramdas Athawale's party. Murder is related to old animosity, it is said. pic.twitter.com/1faQCg03Mx — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) August 1, 2023

