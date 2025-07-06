Local train services on Mumbai’s Harbour Line have been temporarily suspended between Vashi and Panvel on July 6 due to a technical issue reported between Seawoods Darave and Nerul on the UP line. Both UP and Down services have been affected, causing significant inconvenience to commuters. Railway officials have confirmed that engineering teams are on-site and all efforts are underway to restore services at the earliest. Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly and stay tuned for further updates. Night Block Alert! Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Western Line Between Mumbai Central and Mahim Stations on July 5-6 Due to Jumbo Block, Check Details.

Mumbai Local Train Update

Due to some technical problems between Seawoods Darave and Nerul on UP Harbour Line, Up & Down Line services on Harbour Line are temporarily suspended between Vashi and Panvel. All-out efforts are being made for early restoration. — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) July 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)