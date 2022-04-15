In a shocking incident, train number 11005 - Puducherry Express which runs between Dadar and Pondicherry derailed near Matunga railway station on Central railway's Mumbai division on Friday evening. According to reports, three rear coaches of the express derailed around 9:45 pm. No casualties have been reported so far.

Check tweet:

