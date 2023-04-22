The Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB) of Mumbai on Saturday busted a dark web-based drug network and arrested two persons in connection with the matter. The NCB team seized 60 grams of MDMA, nearly 125 tablets sourced from the Netherlands. Officials of the Mumbai NCB said that two people from Mumbai have been arrested. "Both accused were educated and experts in computers," the officials said. NCB Mumbai Busts Inter-state Drug Trafficking Syndicate, Arrests Five.

Dark Web Drug Network Busted

