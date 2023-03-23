The commuters of Virar to Churchgate AC local were left in a panic as the train left the Mira Road Railway Station with one door open on Thursday morning. According to the reports, the 7:56 am local suffered a technical glitch as one of the doors of the local remained open even as the train was running. The authorities took care of the glitch and the door was fixed, reports said. Mumbai Local Train's Wheel Catches Fire Near Asangaon Railway Station, Passengers Jump To Safety (Watch Video).

Mumbai AC Local Suffers Technical Glitch:

