Security has been beefed up at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai after a phone call from an unidentified individual was received. The caller claimed to be an Indian Mujahideen member who threatened to carry out a terror attack in the city. According to Mumbai Police, they received a call at the airport on Monday and immediately alerted the agencies to keep a close watch on every suspicious movement. Ram Janmabhoomi Bomb Threat: Phone Call Threatening To Blow Up Ram Mandir Site in Ayodhya Received, Probe Launched.

Mumbai Airport Threat Call:

Mumbai police & other agencies at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were put on alert after receiving threat call on Monday. Caller introduced himself as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh & as member of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. Case filed & probe on: Mumbai police — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)