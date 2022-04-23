The Mumbai Traffic Police on Saturday took to social media and informed citizens about the slow movement of traffic on the Western Express Highway (WEH) due to VIP movement. The police said that there would be a slow movement of traffic on the WEH at Santacruz towards Dharavi, Matunga from 3 to 9 pm on April 24. "Mumbaikars are requested to avoid using this route and use alternative routes," the tweet read.

Check tweet:

Due to VIP movement Traffic may be slow on Western Express Highway at Santacruz towards Dharavi, Matunga between 3-9 PM on dt 24-04-2022. Mumbaikars are requested to avoid using this route and use alternative routes. #MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) April 23, 2022

