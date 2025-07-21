Heavy rainfall continued to lash several parts of Mumbai this evening, July 21. The heavy downpour comes after heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight, causing waterlogging in some low-lying areas in the city. Soon after rains lashed parts of the maximum city, netizens took to social media to share photos and videos of #MumbaiRains. One user said, "Beautiful Mumbai in the Rains," while a second user wrote, "Monsoon rains are common in Mumbai." A third user asked, "Planning to travel to mumbai from pune and back tomorrow by car. How is the weather expected? Heavy rains." Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for today, July 21, and a Yellow alert for tomorrow, July 22. IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places in Mumbai on Tuesday. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of City, Causing Severe Waterlogging; Traffic Affected (Watch Videos).

#MumbaiRains

Beautiful Mumbai in the Rains. The only season that makes you forget the traffic, the potholes and all the digging #MumbaiRains #Mumbai #MonsoonAlert pic.twitter.com/pPwBwAwq4k — JITENDRA SINGH RATHORE 007 (@JITENDRARA34371) July 21, 2025

Monsoon Rains Are Common in Mumbai

Monsoon rains are common in mumbai ,but these issues are faced in all the states . # any steps taken @ water logging in low lying areas? @ where is the accountability . — Timelessvoice (@Timelessvoice81) July 21, 2025

How Is the Weather Expected?

@vineet_mausam Planning to travel to mumbai from pune and back tomorrow by car. How is the weather expected? Heavy rains? Or should o post pone? — Amit Darira (@maanav_d) July 21, 2025

Air India Flight Skids Amid Heavy Rain in Mumbai

Air India flight from Kochi to Mumbai skids during landing amid heavy rain; aircraft grounded@eriknjoka reports pic.twitter.com/DqGgbsJQ1M — WION (@WIONews) July 21, 2025

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

