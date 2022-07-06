At least 3 houses were damaged and two were injured on Wednesday in an incident of a landslide that occurred in the Chunabhatti area of Mumbai following the heavy rains that lashed the city. Mumbai police informed that the fire brigade had reached the spot for rescue operations.

Check Tweet:

Landslide in Chunabhatti area of ​​Mumbai, three houses damaged, two people injured. Fire Brigade reached spot: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/pvwlSfx1qa — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

