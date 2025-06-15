The weather forecast for June 15 brings varied conditions across major Indian cities. Mumbai remains cloudy with evening rain likely, touching 32°C. Delhi continues to reel under a severe heatwave, with temperatures around 40°C and hazy skies. Chennai is set for thunderstorms tonight under cloudy skies at 32°C. Kolkata stays mostly cloudy with highs of 33°C. Hyderabad sees a pleasant day at 31°C with partial clouds. Shimla enjoys clear skies and a comfortable 27°C. Bengaluru remains in the mid-20s with scattered evening thunderstorms. Heatwave alerts are in place for Delhi, while Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru may see intermittent rain.

Mumbai Weather Today, June 15

Delhi Weather Today, June 15

Chennai Weather Today, June 15

Bengaluru Weather Today, June 15

Hyderabad Weather Today, June 15

Kolkata Weather Today, June 15

Shimla Weather Today, June 15

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)