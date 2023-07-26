The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed on Wednesday that among the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai, Tansa Lake has started overflowing today, on July 26. Meanwhile, IMD issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane on Wednesday, predicting that isolated areas would see severe to very heavy rainfall. For Raigad, a red alert has been issued. Odisha Rains: Heavy Rainfall Likely in South and Coastal Parts of State Today, IMD Asks Fishermen Not to Venture Into Sea Till July 27.

Tansa Lake Overflows in Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Out of the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai, Tansa Lake started overflowing today at 4:35 am. (Video Source: BMC) pic.twitter.com/X7ykWNL6et — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)