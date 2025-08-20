Screengrab from the video showing boy getting electrocuted after coming in contact with live wire in Mumbai's Bhandup

In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old boy was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with a stray live electric wire in Mumbai’s Bhandup. The incident took place during heavy rain as the boy was walking home while wearing headphones. According to the reports, the onlookers tried to warn the boy, but their screams fell flat because loud music was playing in his headphones. A shocking video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Mumbai Rains: Youth Gets Swept Away by Strong Currents of Mithi River, Rescued in Powai’s Phulenagar (Watch Video).

Teenage Boy Electrocuted to Death After Contact With Live Wire in Mumbai's Bhandup

A 17 year old boy sadly lost his life after accidentally coming in contact with a live electric wire in Bhandup. Always - Stay away from electric poles/wires during rains Immediately alert authorities if you notice fallen/loose wires 🙏 pic.twitter.com/c0H9Ij410d — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) August 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)