All government and private schools in Mumbai to remain closed tomorrow due to heavy rain. BMC, in a statement, said, "In view of the continuous rains in Mumbai, considering the safety of the students, the Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday for tomorrow, 20th July, for primary, secondary and higher secondary schools (Nursery to Class 12) of all management in the Mumbai Metropolis." An orange alert has also been issued for parts of Mumbai amid heavy rainfall. According to the weather office, some areas of Mumbai are likely to witness heavy rain tomorrow. Palghar School Holiday: All Schools and Colleges To Be Closed on July 20 in View of Heavy Rains.

Mumbai School Holiday Tomorrow:

A holiday has been declared for all schools in Mumbai tomorrow July 20, due to the heavy rain warning https://t.co/RbJ2OY6ZKQ pic.twitter.com/MMV2oZ2SVE — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) July 19, 2023

Schools To Remain Closed on July 20

Mumbai | In view of the continuous rains in Mumbai, considering the safety of the students, the Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday for tomorrow, 20th July, for primary, secondary and higher secondary schools (Nursery to Class 12) of all management in the Mumbai… — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

