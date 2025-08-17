In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a man reportedly threatened a delivery boy by firing shots in the air in Mumbai. According to the news agency IANS, the delivery boy was threatened with firing in the air over a medicine order dispute. The alleged incident occurred in Mumbai's Lower Parel. Officials of the Mumbai police said that the accused, Saurabh Kumar, fired a shot in the air after getting irritated over the delivery boy ringing the bell repeatedly. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. Mumbai Shocker: MHADA Official Baburao Katre Abused Wife, Forced Her Parents To Launder Crores in Black Money; Booked for Abetment of Suicide.

