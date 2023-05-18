Mumbai Monsoon 2023Mumbai is getting ready for Monsoon 2023 as it starts preparation to avoid waterlogging during rains. On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Mumbai and took stock of the works. "Cleaning of Mithi River is starting today. Officers who do good work will be respected, and those who do negligence will be acted upon," CM Shinde said. Rash Driving To Be Non-Bailable Crime in Maharashtra? CM Eknath Shinde To Chair Meeting To Consider Making Irresponsible Driving on Public Roads A Non-Bailable Offence.

Mumbai Starts Preparations for Monsoon 2023:

#WATCH | Cleaning of Mithi River is starting today. Officers who do good work will be respected and those who do negligence will be acted upon: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/fEZP6fAMbo — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023

