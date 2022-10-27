An SUV got stuck in the sand of Vasai's Bhuigaon beach after the owner took the car for a ride on the beach. Reportedly, the incident took place on Wednesday night. Over 24 hours later, efforts to pull out the car have been unsuccessful. Despite the low tide, the efforts to pull the car out of the sand went in vain. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Himachal Pradesh: Failed Stunt Sends Speeding Car Jumping Over Divider, Colliding With Railing on NH-5 in Solan; Watch Video.

SUV Stuck in Sand in Vasai’s Bhuigaon Beach:

A SUV got stuck in the sand in Vasai’s Bhuigaon beach on Wednesday night. Around 24 hours later efforts to pull out car despite a low tide has failed. A group of seven men had got onto the beach with the car.#mumbai pic.twitter.com/bV1VbUmrXi — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) October 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)