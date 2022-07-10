Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday visited the Aarey Colony in Mumbai's Goregaon and met people who were protesting against the metro car shed. Taking a dig at the new government, he said, "Whatever anger they (Maharashtra Govt) have against us should not be taken out on city. Jungles & environment need to be protected, climate change upon us." Thackeray also said that this is a fight for Mumbai, and fight for life. "We fought for forest & to protect our tribals. When we were here no trees were uprooted. Cars go for maintenance once every 3-4 months, not every night," he said.

Check tweet:

Mumbai | This is a fight for Mumbai, fight for life. We fought for forest&to protect our tribals. When we were here no trees were uprooted. Cars go for maintenance once every 3-4 months, not every night: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray at Aarey protest site pic.twitter.com/aRIIRHh4oj — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)