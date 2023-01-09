Two workers fell to death while cleaning windows at a 15-storey building in Mumbai's Worli. The cleaners were on a hydraulic lift trolley on the 15th floor of the building when rope of the lift suddenly broke and the contraption crashed to the ground floor. The victims were taken to hospital but were declared dead. Bengaluru: Man Tries to Jump Building For New Year Party in Kottigepalya, Falls to Death

